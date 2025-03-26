Wildfires ravage southern South Korea, killing 18 people and destroying a 1,300-year-old temple

SEOUL: Wildfires driven by dry weather and strong winds were ravaging southern South Korea, killing 18 people, destroying more than 200 structures and forcing 27,000 people to evacuate, officials said Wednesday.

The wildfires in six southeastern regions have burned 43,330 acres and injured 19 people, the government's emergency response center said in a statement. A 1,300-year-old Buddhist temple, houses, factories and vehicles were among the structures destroyed.

Officials in several southeastern cities and towns had ordered residents to evacuate Tuesday as firefighters struggled to contain multiple blazes fueled by dry winds. The largest fires were in Andong, the neighboring counties of Uiseong and Sancheong, and the city of Ulsan, according to South Korea's Interior Ministry.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials had said firefighters had extinguished most of the flames from the largest wildfires in those areas, but wind and dry conditions allowed the blazes to spread again.

Nearly 9,000 firefighters, more than 130 helicopters and hundreds of vehicles were battling the fires, but efforts were partially suspended overnight as the winds strengthened.