Republicans call for end to US public media funding

WASHINGTON: Congressional Republicans on Wednesday took aim at federal funding for US public media, including radio network NPR and broadcast channel PBS, accusing them of "brainwashing the American people" during a hearing.

"We will be calling for the complete and total defunding and dismantling of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)," said Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a hard-right supporter of President Donald Trump, in reference to the nonprofit which oversees US public media funding.

Addressing the heads of National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service, Greene said: "The content that is being put out through these state-sponsored outlets is so radical it is brainwashing the American people, and more significantly American children."

Greene criticized the outlets for pushing a political agenda which included "the LGBTQ indoctrination of children," and "the systemic racism narrative," as well as being "anti-family, pro-crime fake news."

The attacks by Greene echo media criticism by other Republicans and Trump, who frequently refers to legacy news media as the "enemy of the people."

Greene also sits on the House Committee on Government Efficiency, formed in support of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Trump's billionaire advisor Elon Musk and charged with slashing federal spending.