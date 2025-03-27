Six dead, 38 rescued as tourist submarine carrying mainly Russians sinks off Egypt's coast

CAIRO: A tourist submarine taking dozens of people, mainly Russians, to see the Red Sea's coral reefs sank off the Egyptian resort town of Hurghada, leaving six people dead and others injured, two municipal officials said Thursday.

Emergency crews were able to rescue at least 38 Russians, the Russian consul in Hurghada told the country's state news agency RIA Novosti. The report said 14 of them were hospitalized and the rest returned to their hotel.

Russian and Egyptian officials did not immediately say what caused the submarine to sink.

Russia’s Tass news agency said five Russians were confirmed dead, including two children. The two Egyptian municipal officials said the total toll was six, but the nationality of the sixth was not immediately known. The officials spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.