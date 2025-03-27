Trump officials' private data accessible online: report

BERLIN: Private data of top security advisers to US President Donald Trump can be accessed online, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported Wednesday, adding to the fallout from embarrassing revelations of security slips by his administration.

Cell phone numbers, email addresses and in some cases passwords used by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth can be found via commercial data-search services and hacked data dumped online, it said.

The phone numbers and email addresses -- mostly current -- were in some cases used for Instagram and LinkedIn profiles, cloud-storage service Dropbox, and apps that track a user's location.

The Gabbard and Waltz numbers were reportedly linked to accounts on messaging services WhatsApp and Signal.