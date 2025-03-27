Turkish student at Tufts University detained, video shows masked people handcuffing her

SOMERVILLE: A Turkish national and doctoral student at Tufts University has been detained by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents without explanation, her lawyer said Wednesday.

Rumeysa Ozturk, 30, had just left her home in Somerville on Tuesday night when she was stopped, lawyer Mahsa Khanbabai said in a petition filed in Boston federal court.

Video obtained by The Associated Press appears to show six people, their faces covered, taking away Ozturk's phone as she yells and is handcuffed.

"We're the police," members of the group are heard saying in the video.

A man is heard asking, "Why are you hiding your faces?"

Khanbabai said Ozturk, who is Muslim, was meeting friends for iftar, a meal that breaks a fast at sunset during Ramadan.

"We are unaware of her whereabouts and have not been able to contact her. No charges have been filed against Rumeysa to date that we are aware of," Khanbabai said in a statement. Ozturk has a visa allowing her to study in the United States, Khanbabai said.

'This isn't public safety, it's intimidation'

Neighbors said they were rattled by the arrest, which happened at 5:30 p.m. on a residential block.

"It looked like a kidnapping," said Michael Mathis, a 32-year-old software engineer whose surveillance camera captured the arrest. "They approach her and start grabbing her with their faces covered. They're covering their faces. They're in unmarked vehicles."

Tufts University President Sunil Kumar said in a statement that the school learned that authorities detained an international graduate student and the student's visa had been terminated.

"The university had no pre-knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities prior to the event," Kumar said.