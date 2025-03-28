Bangkok skyscraper collapses after 7.7 magnitude quake; 2 dead, many feared trapped; Thailand, Myanmar declares emergency

A 30-storey skyscraper under construction for government offices collapsed in Bangkok on Friday, trapping more than 40 workers, police and medics said, after the city was rocked by a strong earthquake.
The building in the north of the Thai capital was reduced to a tangle of rubble and twisted metal in seconds after the 7.7-magnitude quake, which had its epicentre in Myanmar.
The 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing on Friday afternoon at a shallow depth, the United States Geological Survey said.
A 6.4-magnitude aftershock hit the same area minutes later.
Thai emergency responders say two people have been found dead and an unknown number of others are still under the rubble of the building.
Rescue worker Songwut Wangpon told reporters another seven people had been found alive, as he spoke outside the tall pile of rubble that was once a high-rise building under construction.
The quake prompted Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to declare a state of emergency in Bangkok, where some metro and light rail services were suspended, further snarling the city's already notorious traffic.
"I heard it and I was sleeping in the house, I ran as far as I could in my pyjamas out of the building," Duangjai, a resident of the popular northern Thailand tourist city Chiang Mai, told AFP.
Chunks of ceilings fell from buildings and roads buckled in Myanmar capital Naypyidaw, a sprawling, purpose-built city with highways up to 20 lanes wide, according to AFP journalists.
A team of AFP journalists were at the National Museum in Naypyidaw when the earthquake struck and the building began shaking.
Pieces fell from the ceiling and walls cracked as uniformed staff ran outside, some of them trembling and tearful, others grabbing cellphones to try to contact loved ones.
The ground vibrated violently for around half a minute before settling.
There were no immediate reports of casualties after the quakes but they caused panic in nearby cities in northern Thailand and down to capital Bangkok.
Sai, a 76-year-old Chiang Mai resident, was working at a minimart when the shop started the shake.
"I quickly rushed out of the shop along with other customers," he said.
"This is the strongest tremor I’ve experienced in my life."
The quake damaged buildings in Bangkok and forced the suspension of some metro and light rail services in the city.
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Friday she had interrupted an official visit to the southern island of Phuket to hold an "urgent meeting" after the quake, according to a post on X.
Tremors were also felt in China's southwest Yunnan province, according to Beijing's quake agency, which said the jolt measured 7.9 in magnitude.
India offers assistance
India is ready to offer "all possible assistance" to Myanmar and Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday.
"Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone," Modi wrote on social media platform X. "India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby."
Myanmar junta asks for international aid after quake
Myanmar's ruling junta made a rare request for international humanitarian aid and declared a state of emergency across six regions.
AFP reporters saw junta chief Min Aung Hlaing arrive at a hospital in Naypyidaw where wounded were being treated after the 7.7-magnitude quake hit central Myanmar.
"We want the international community to give humanitarian aid as soon as possible," junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP at the hospital.
Casualty numbers have yet to emerge but the fact that the isolated military government is appealing for help -- which it rarely does after natural disasters -- suggests they could be on a large scale.
The junta said in a statement that a state of emergency was in effect in six of the worst-affected areas: Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, northeastern Shan State, Naypyidaw, and Bago.
Zaw Min Tun said blood donations were needed for patients in Mandalay, Naypyidaw and Sagaing.
