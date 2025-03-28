Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

China is Bangladesh's fourth-largest lender after Japan, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, with total loans disbursed since 1975 coming to USD 7.5 billion, according to a report in the Daily Star newspaper of Bangladesh.

In his meeting with Ding, Yunus sought Beijing's help in facilitating the relocation of the Chinese manufacturing industries, including ready-made garments, electric vehicles, light machinery, high-tech electronics, chip manufacturing and the solar panel industry.

On the sidelines of the forum, Yunus also met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, who expressed Moscow's interest in exporting more wheat and fertiliser to Bangladesh.

"Russia would like to export more wheat and fertiliser to Bangladesh," he said.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the operationalisation of the Russia-funded Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Yunus also met former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who is the Chairman of the Boao Forum, and sought support and advice for a smooth transition to democracy in Bangladesh.

"We want to start anew; we need your support and advice. We are having a great opportunity now," Yunus was quoted by the daily as saying.

A day ahead of the scheduled talks between Xi and Yunus, China signalled its desire to expand ties with Dhaka in a changed Bangladesh scenario, state-run BSS news agency reported.

"President Xi Jinping attaches tremendous importance to your (Yunus') visit," BSS quoted Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang telling Yunus, hoping for the South Asian nation's prosperity under his interim administration.

Ding said Beijing would extend full support to the Bangladesh government in terms of investment, trade and cultural ties, and people to people exchanges as they mark 50 years since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

According to BSS, Yunus told the Chinese vice-premier about Bangladesh's firm support and commitment to the One China policy, adding that Dhaka takes pride in being the first South Asian nation to join China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The vice-premier noted that China last year signed a protocol to import mango from Bangladesh, which is expected to export the seasonal fruit in the coming summer.

Ding said Beijing would also import jackfruit and guava and aquatic products from Bangladesh as part of its willingness to reduce a huge trade imbalance.

The Chinese government and its universities would grant more scholarships to Bangladeshi students, Ding said.

Several thousand Bangladeshi students are already studying in Chinese universities.

The vice-premier also assured Chinese funding for purchasing four ocean vessels for the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.

Ding also said Beijing would foster a dialogue between Bangladesh and Myanmar in an effort to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Yunus thanked the Chinese leadership for its support, saying the meeting with Xi Jinping was expected to mark another milestone in the ever-deepening Bangladesh-China partnership.

China is currently Bangladesh's largest trading and defence partner, while analysts say Yunus' visit can prove crucial in view of the evolving political situation in the region and beyond.

Chinese ambassador in Dhaka, Yao Wen, earlier said the chief advisor's visit was expected to be successful and productive, with some announcements anticipated.