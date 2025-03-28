Health and Human Services will lay off 10,000 workers, close agencies in a major restructuring

WASHINGTON: In a major overhaul, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will lay off 10,000 workers and shut down entire agencies, including ones that oversee billions of dollars in funds for addiction services and community health centers across the country.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized the department he oversees as an inefficient "sprawling bureaucracy" in a video announcing the restructuring Thursday. He faulted the department's 82,000 workers for a decline in Americans' health.

"I want to promise you now that we're going to do more with less," Kennedy said in the video, posted to social media.

The restructuring plan caps weeks of tumult at the nation's top health department, which has been embroiled in rumors of mass firings, the revocation of $11 billion in public health funding for cities and counties, a tepid response to a measles outbreak, and controversial remarks about vaccines from its new leader.

Still, Kennedy said a "painful period" lies ahead for HHS, which is responsible for monitoring infectious diseases, inspecting foods and hospitals, and overseeing health insurance programs for nearly half the country.

Overall, the department will downsize to 62,000 positions, losing nearly a quarter of its staff — 10,000 jobs through layoffs and another 10,000 workers who took early retirement and voluntary separation offers encouraged by President Donald Trump's administration.

The staffing cuts were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.