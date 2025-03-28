Powerful quake rocks Myanmar; 'mass casualty' declared at capital city hospital

NAYPYIDAW: A powerful earthquake hit Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, turning a major hospital in the Myanmar capital into a "mass casualty area" and trapping dozens of workers in an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok.

The 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing on Friday afternoon at a shallow depth, the United States Geological Survey said. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock hit the same area minutes later.

The quakes wrought widespread damage, particularly in Myanmar, where buildings fell onto their sides, roads cracked open, and the well-known Ava bridge collapsed near the epicentre.

In the capital Naypyidaw, AFP journalists saw the entrance of the emergency department at the city's main hospital pancaked onto a car.

Wounded at the 1,000-bed facility were being treated outside, intravenous drips hanging from their gurneys. Some writhed in pain, others lay still as relatives sought to comfort them.

A hospital official ushered journalists away, saying: "this is a mass casualty area."

Another official said hundreds of injured people had arrived at the facility.

"I haven't seen (something) like this before. We are trying to handle the situation. I'm so exhausted now," a doctor told AFP.

The route to the hospital was jammed with vehicles. An ambulance tried to make its way through, a paramedic shouting "cars, move aside so the ambulance can get through."

At the city's National Museum, pieces fell from the ceiling as the building began shaking. Uniformed staff ran outside, some trembling and tearful, others grabbing cellphones to try to contact loved ones.