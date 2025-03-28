Two killed, 30 injured as pro-monarchy protests turn violent in Nepal

The Nepalese Army was deployed, and a curfew was imposed in parts of Kathmandu on Friday after violent clashes erupted between pro-monarchy demonstrators and security forces, resulting in two deaths and injuries to 30 people.
Sabin Maharjan, 29, from Kathmandu, succumbed to a bullet wound at a hospital, authorities confirmed. Suresh Rajak, a photojournalist with Avenues Television, died while filming the protest from a building in the Tinkune area.
Demonstrators set the building ablaze, alleging police had launched tear gas from inside. Rajak went missing after the fire broke out, and later, police discovered a severely burned body on the fourth floor, suspected to be his. Official identification is yet to be completed.
Among the injured, nearly half were police personnel, officials said. Protesters torched eight vehicles, set a house on fire, attacked the office of CPN-Unified Socialist in Baneshwor, vandalised the offices of Kantipur Television and Annapurna Post newspaper, and looted the Bhatbhateni Supermarket in Chabahil.
In response, the Kathmandu district administration imposed a five-hour curfew in several areas, including Koteshwor, Tinkune, the airport area, Baneshwor Chowk, and Gaushala, restricting movement. However, travellers heading to the airport were allowed passage if they presented valid tickets.
Thousands of monarchists, carrying images of former king Gyanendra Shah and the national flag, gathered in the Tinkune area, chanting slogans such as "Raja aau desh bachau" (May the King come to save the Country), "Down with corrupt government," and "We want monarchy back."
The demonstrators attempted to breach barricades set up to prevent clashes with the Socialist Forum, which held a simultaneous rally in support of Nepal’s republican system at Bhrikutimandap.
Prime Minister K. P. Oli convened an emergency cabinet meeting to address the escalating unrest. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement condemning the vandalism and arson, saying: "The organisers themselves are responsible for such acts of violence." The ministry reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prosecuting those violating the law.
Police detained several individuals for defying restrictions as demonstrators attempted to march towards New Baneshwor, a restricted area.
Nepal abolished its 240-year-old monarchy in 2008, transitioning into a secular, federal democratic republic. Calls for its restoration have intensified in recent months, especially after former King Gyanendra Shah appealed for public support in a video message on Democracy Day (February 19).
Monarchist activists had previously organised a rally on March 9, welcoming Gyanendra Shah at Tribhuvan International Airport after his visit to religious sites across the country. Some supporters displayed images of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alongside those of the former king.
Meanwhile, thousands of anti-monarchy supporters, led by the Socialist Front, rallied at Bhrikutimandap, chanting slogans such as "Long live the republican system," "Take action against corrupt people," and "Down with monarchy." The demonstration was supported by political parties including the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and CPN-Unified Socialist.
Addressing the crowd, CPN-Maoist Centre chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ warned pro-monarchy groups against mistaking Nepal’s political tolerance for weakness. "The former king was reduced to an ordinary citizen because of his past wrongdoings," he said, urging Gyanendra not to repeat history, "so that he would lose everything."