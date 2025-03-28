Two killed, 30 injured as pro-monarchy protests turn violent in Nepal

The Nepalese Army was deployed, and a curfew was imposed in parts of Kathmandu on Friday after violent clashes erupted between pro-monarchy demonstrators and security forces, resulting in two deaths and injuries to 30 people.

Sabin Maharjan, 29, from Kathmandu, succumbed to a bullet wound at a hospital, authorities confirmed. Suresh Rajak, a photojournalist with Avenues Television, died while filming the protest from a building in the Tinkune area.

Demonstrators set the building ablaze, alleging police had launched tear gas from inside. Rajak went missing after the fire broke out, and later, police discovered a severely burned body on the fourth floor, suspected to be his. Official identification is yet to be completed.

Among the injured, nearly half were police personnel, officials said. Protesters torched eight vehicles, set a house on fire, attacked the office of CPN-Unified Socialist in Baneshwor, vandalised the offices of Kantipur Television and Annapurna Post newspaper, and looted the Bhatbhateni Supermarket in Chabahil.