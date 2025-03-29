Houston University defends its Hinduism course amid charge of misrepresenting religion

HOUSTON: An Indian-American has accused that a course on Hindu religion offered by the University of Houston distorts Hinduism and promotes "Hinduphobia", prompting the varsity to defend the course's integrity and emphasise its scholarly approach to studying the religion.

Vasant Bhatt, a political science major at the university, filed a formal complaint with the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, alleging that the "Lived Hindu Religion" course misrepresents Hinduism as a political tool used by Hindu nationalists.

In response to a student's allegation, the University of Houston said terms like "Hindutva" and "fundamentalism" were used analytically and not to criticise the religion itself.

Bhatt, a political science major at the university, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the response and accused the religious studies department of deflecting from the core issue.

The course, taught by Professor Aaron Michael Ullrey, explores the historical, social, and political aspects of Hinduism, examining the diverse ways in which the religion is practised and understood, the university said.

Bhatt had raised concerns about Professor Ullrey's portrayal of Hinduism.