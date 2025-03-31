PM Modi to attend BIMSTEC summit in Thailand on April 4

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the BIMSTEC summit on April 4, where leaders will focus on strengthening maritime cooperation. A key highlight of the summit will be the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation, which aims to improve cargo and passenger transport across the Bay of Bengal. This agreement is expected to boost trade and connectivity among BIMSTEC member countries—Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—by enhancing maritime links and making better use of the region’s strategic location.

During the summit, leaders will also unveil the Vision 2030 document, which lays out a long-term plan for regional development. This vision will cover important areas such as agriculture, food security, connectivity, climate change, disaster management, and sustainable development. Member countries are expected to align their policies with this vision to ensure stronger regional cooperation and economic growth.

To further strengthen regional partnerships, several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed between BIMSTEC and international organizations like the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). These agreements will open new opportunities for collaboration, particularly in security, economic growth, and social development.

Another key focus of the summit will be institutional strengthening. Leaders will adopt the Rules of Procedure for BIMSTEC Mechanisms, which will complement the BIMSTEC Charter that came into effect in May 2024. Officials have stated that these steps will help BIMSTEC function more effectively and address regional challenges in a more coordinated way.

The summit will also see the presentation of the Report of the Eminent Persons Group on the Future Direction of BIMSTEC. This report, prepared after six meetings and consultations in 2024, outlines recommendations for the organization’s future growth. It is expected to guide member states in shaping their collaborative efforts in the years ahead.

Leaders will also adopt the BIMSTEC Summit Declaration, which will outline their vision and key decisions for the organization’s future. One of the major initiatives to be discussed is the Bangkok Vision 2030, which will provide a roadmap for deeper cooperation among member countries.

India has played a major role in shaping BIMSTEC’s direction. The country hosts several important centers, including the BIMSTEC Energy Centre in Bengaluru, which works on regional energy connectivity and the development of a shared energy grid. India also leads efforts in security, particularly in combating terrorism, transnational crime, and violent extremism. Additionally, India hosts the BIMSTEC Centre for Weather and Climate, which focuses on disaster management and weather forecasting—crucial areas for a region frequently affected by extreme weather and natural disasters