Trump says 'there will be bombing' if Iran fails to make 'peace deal'

US President Donald Trump has threatened that Iran will be bombed if it persists in developing nuclear weapons.

"If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing," NBC News said the president told one of its correspondents in an interview late Saturday. It said he also threatened to punish Iran with what he called "secondary tariffs."

Trump's language represented a sharpening of his comment a few days earlier that if Tehran refused to negotiate a new nuclear agreement, "bad, bad things are going to happen to Iran."

It was not clear whether Trump was threatening bombing by US planes alone or perhaps in an operation coordinated with Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told Politico late last month that "in order to stop a nuclear Iranian program before it will be weaponized, a reliable military option should be on the table."

Analysts have said Iran may be just weeks away from producing a deliverable nuclear weapon -- though Tehran denies it is building such arms. Either way, such an attack carries a risk of spreading to a wider conflict.