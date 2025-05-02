Germany's AfD dealt blow as intelligence service labels it right-wing extremist group

FRANKFURT: Germany's domestic intelligence service on Friday designated the AfD as a right-wing extremist group, handing authorities greater powers to monitor the party and fuelling calls for it to be banned.

The far-right, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) swiftly slammed the move as a "heavy blow" to democracy, as it came just months after they won second place in national polls, and vowed to mount a legal challenge.

The BfV domestic intelligence agency, which had already designated several local AfD chapters as right-wing extremist, said it decided to give the entire party the label due to its attempts to "undermine the free, democratic" order in Germany.

It cited in particular the "xenophobic, anti-minority, Islamophobic and anti-Muslim statements made by leading party officials".

The classification gives authorities greater powers to monitor the party by lowering the barriers for such steps as intercepting telephone calls and using undercover agents.

The new designation also revived calls to ban the party, heightening political tensions in Europe's top economy where conservative Friedrich Merz is set to take power next Tuesday at the helm of a coalition government with the centre-left SPD.

Ralf Stegner, an SPD lawmaker, told news magazine Der Spiegel there should be greater efforts to "combat these enemies of democracy with all political and rule-of-law tools".

But the AfD's co-leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla charged in a statement that their party was "being publicly discredited and criminalised", and that the decision was "clearly politically motivated".

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser insisted there had been "no political influence" on the investigations undertaken by the independent BfV.

Announcing its decision, the spy agency said that the AfD "aims to exclude certain population groups from equal participation in society".

In particular, the AfD does not consider German citizens with a migrant background from countries with large Muslim populations to be "equal members of the German people", it added.

"This is evident in the large number of ongoing xenophobic, anti-minority, Islamophobic and anti-Muslim statements made by leading party officials," it said.