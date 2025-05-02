Israeli airstrikes kill at least 42 Palestinians in Gaza

GAZA STRIP: Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed at least 42 people Friday in the Palestinian territory, devastated by war and under a total Israeli aid blockade for two months.

Israel resumed its military campaign in the Gaza Strip on March 18 after the collapse of a ceasefire that had largely halted the fighting.

Nine people were killed when an Israeli air strike hit a home in Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, civil defence official Mohammed al-Mughayyir told AFP.

AFP footage in the aftermath of a strike on Bureij camp showed Palestinians searching for casualties in the rubble of a flattened building.

"They gave us no warning, no phone call -— we woke up at midnight to smoke, rubble, stones, and shrapnel raining down on us", said Mohammed al-Sheikh, standing amongst collapsed concrete slabs.

"We pulled out martyrs -- bodies and limbs from under the rubble."

Another six people were killed in a strike targeting the Al-Masri family home in the northern city of Beit Lahia, civil defence official Mughayyir added.

In Gaza City, a strike on a community kitchen claimed the lives of six more, the civil defence agency reported.

Across the Gaza Strip, at least 21 other deaths were reported in similar attacks, the agency said.