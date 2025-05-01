Israel strikes tents of displaced Palestinians, kills at least 29, including children

GAZA STRIP: Gaza's civil defence agency said Thursday Israeli bombardment killed at least 29 people since midnight in the war-ravaged territory, which has been under Israeli aid blockade for nearly two months.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meanwhile said that while the military's mission was to bring home all the hostages from Gaza, its "supreme goal" was to achieve victory against Hamas.

Israel resumed its genocidal war in the Gaza Strip on March 18, after it broke a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Civil defence official Mohammed al-Mughayyir said Thursday's toll included eight people killed in an air strike on the Abu Sahlul family home in Khan Yunis refugee camp in southern Gaza.

Four people were killed in an air strike east of Shaaf in Gaza City's Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, he told AFP.

At least 17 more were killed in other attacks across the Palestinian territory, including one that hit a tent sheltering displaced people near the central city of Deir el-Balah, the agency said.