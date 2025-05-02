Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube channel blocked in India

NEW DELHI: With diplomatic relations with Pakistan continuing to be tense, access to the YouTube channel of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was blocked in India on Friday.

"The content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order. For more details about government removal requests, please visit the Google Transparency Report," read a message on the blocked channel.

The government had earlier this week blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly disseminating "false, provocative and communally sensitive content" about India.

The YouTube channels blocked are Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News and Razi Naama.

The government also strongly objected to the BBC's reportage on the Pahalgam attack. This development follows recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination in south Kashmir, where 26 people were gunned down.

Meanwhile, the Instagram accounts of leading current and former Pakistani cricketers, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Wasim Akram, were also restricted in India, intensifying the digital crackdown on influential personalities across the border in the aftermath of the terror attack. The list of restricted accounts also includes Test captain Shan Masood and pacers.