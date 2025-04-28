Centre blocks 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for anti-India content; reprimands BBC over reportage of Pahalgam

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, the government on Monday announced banning 16 YouTube channels of Pakistan, including that of several leading media houses of that country such as Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, Razi Naama, GNN and Irshad Bhatti, officials said.

The officials said that the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting action has taken the action on the recommendation of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as it was found that these channels were involved in “spreading communally sensitive content and misinformation against India.”

A senior government official said, “On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India has banned the 16 Pakistani YouTube channels including Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News, Geo News for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir.”

As per the list of 16 YouTube channels shared by the officials, their combined subscriber-base is 63.08 million. The banned YouTube channels include that of news agencies and individuals. The channel names, which figure in the list, are Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, Samaa TV, ARY News, BOL news, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, Suno News HD, and Razi Naama.

The Officials said these channels cannot be accessed in India anymore and others, if found disseminating misleading information about India and its security forces, will also be taken down.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also written to the BBC regarding its reporting on the Pahalgam attack. “The XP division of the ministry of external affairs has conveyed India’s strong sentiments to Jackie Martin (India Head, BBC) regarding their reporting on the terror attack. A formal letter has been written to BBC, terming terrorists as militants,” a senior government official said, adding that the XP division would continue to keep an eye on future reporting by the BBC.