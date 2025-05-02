Trump signs executive order directing federal funding cuts to PBS, NPR

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aiming to slash public subsidies to PBS and NPR as he alleged bias in the broadcasters' reporting.

The order instructing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and other federal agencies to cease the federal funding for NPR and PBS and further requires that that they work to root out indirect sources of public financing for the news organisations.

The White House, in a social media posting announcing the signing, said the outlets receive millions from taxpayers to spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as 'news'.

It's the latest move by Trump and his administration to utilize federal powers to control or hamstring institutions whose actions or viewpoints he disagrees with.