US President Donald Trump 2026 budget plan boosts defense, homeland security: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump unveiled the first budget blueprint of his second term Friday, with a big increase on defense and homeland security while radically slashing other areas of government.

Trump's 2026 budget proposal eyes a 22 percent non-defense spending cut amounting to $163 billion -- doubling down on cost-cutting efforts under Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

But to push the Republican's focus on the southern border, the White House said he eyed "unprecedented" increases for defense, rising 13 percent to $1.01 trillion, and homeland security, up 65 percent.

Russ Voight, the head of the White House Office Management and Budget, said in a letter to Congress that the budget proposal would "at long last, fully secure our border."

The plans would "clean up the mess President Trump inherited from the prior administration and harden the border and other defenses to protect America from foreign invasion," added Voight.