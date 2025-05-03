Australians vote in general election as high prices and housing shortage dominate concerns

MELBOURNE: Australians voted in Australia's general election on Saturday as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his rival Peter Dutton ended campaigning along the east coast.

Both Albanese and Dutton, who is opposition leader, began Saturday in the electorally crucial city of Melbourne. Albanese returned home to Sydney to vote and Dutton headed to his hometown of Brisbane.

Energy policy and inflation have been major issues in the campaign, with both sides agreeing the country faces a cost of living crisis.

Opposition leader branded 'DOGE-y Dutton'

Dutton's conservative Liberal Party blames government waste for fuelling inflation and increasing interest rates, and has pledged to ax more than one-in-five public service jobs to reduce government spending.

While both say the country should reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Dutton argues that relying on more nuclear power instead of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind turbines would deliver less expensive electricity.

Labor has branded the opposition leader "DOGE-y Dutton" and accused his party of mimicking US President Donald Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency. Labor argues Dutton's administration would slash services to pay for its nuclear ambitions.

"We've seen the attempt to run American-style politics here of division and pitting Australians against each other and I think that's not the Australian way," Albanese said.

Albanese also noted that his government had improved relations with China, which removed a series of official and unofficial trade barriers that cost Australian exporters 20 billion Australian dollars ($13 billion) a year since Labor came to power in 2022.

Dutton wants to become the first political leader to oust a first-term government since 1931, when Australians were reeling from the Great Depression.

Asked if he believed his conservative coalition could win the election, Dutton told reporters in Melbourne: "Absolutely, I do."

"I'm confident that Australians have seen through a bad government and I'm confident that Australians can't afford three more years of what they've experienced and there are a lot of families who are really doing it very tough at the moment," Dutton told reporters after voting at a Brisbane school.

Albanese was measured about Labor's chances of securing a second three-year term. "We take absolutely nothing for granted until the results are in," Albanese said.

If Albanese wins today, he'll become the first Australian prime minister to win successive elections in 21 years.