Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wins a second three-year term

MELBOURNE, Australia: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat in Saturday’s election, saying, “We didn’t do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that.”

“Earlier on, I called the prime minister to congratulate him on his success tonight. It’s an historic occasion for the Labor Party and we recognise that,” he added.

The Australian Electoral Commission’s early projections gave the ruling center-left Labor Party 70 seats and the conservative opposition coalition 24 seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives, the lower chamber where parties need a majority to form governments. Unaligned minor parties and independent candidates appeared likely to win 13 seats.

Senior government minister Jim Chalmers said the early results pointed to volatility and different contests across the nation. Opposition Sen. James McGrath expected the result would to too close to call on Saturday.

“I don’t think we’ll know who the next prime minister of this country is definitely tonight and there’ll be a number of seats we’ll not know the results this coming week or even next week,” McGrath said.

Energy policy and inflation have been major issues in the campaign, with both sides agreeing the country faces a cost of living crisis.