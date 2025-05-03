Carney vows to transform Canada economy to withstand Trump

Prime Minister Mark Carney promised Friday to oversee the biggest transformation of Canada's economy since the end of the Second World War to enable it to "stand up" to Donald Trump.

Carney led the Liberal Party to a dramatic fourth mandate in elections on Monday after a campaign focused on the US president's threats to Canada's economy and sovereignty.

Liberals fell just short of the 172 seats needed for majority control of parliament, but with 169 confirmed wins they will be in a strong position to pass legislation. Recounts in two closely contested electoral districts saw the party lose a seat in Quebec province but gain another in Ontario.

At his first press conference since his victory, Carney struck a determined note.

Known for weighing his words carefully, he said that he was "in politics to do great things, not to be something."

"And now that Canadians have honored me with a mandate to bring about big changes quickly, I will work relentlessly to fulfill that trust," he said.

Trump Talks

Canada's strained relations with the United States -- historically, its close ally and biggest trading partner -- was among his "immediate priorities," he said, announcing a trip to Washington next Tuesday to meet with Trump on trade and security issues.

Canadians elected him "to stand up to President Trump," he said, adding that he will act "with focus and determination."

"Our focus will be on both immediate trade pressures and the broader future economic and security relationship between our two sovereign nations," said Carney.

But he warned also not to expect any "white smoke" from their first meeting signaling a sudden breakthrough.