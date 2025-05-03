Pakistan says it test-fired ballistic missile with 450 km range amid strained ties with India

World

The army said the launch of the Abdali Weapon System aimed to ensure readiness and verify technical features like the missile’s advanced navigation system and improved manoeuvrability.
Pakistan said it successfully test-fired the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile, which it claims to have a range of 450 kilometres.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday announced that it has conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 km, amid heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features," the army said in a statement.

The army said the missile launch was part of 'Exercise INDUS' without giving details about the exercise.

The training launch was witnessed by the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as scientists and engineers from Pakistan's strategic organisations.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and services chiefs extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.

They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan's Strategic Forces to ensure credible minimum deterrence and safeguard national security against any aggression.

