US V-P Vance's global travels are mix of diplomacy, dealmaking, soft power and family time

WASHINGTON: When JD Vance was running for US Vice President, he walked across an airport tarmac in Wisconsin one August day when his campaign travels happened to intersect those of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and approached Air Force Two. Besides wanting to take a poke at Republican Donald Trump's rival for avoiding the press, Vance said, "I just wanted to check out my future plane."

It's an aircraft he now knows well.

In the opening months of Trump's term, Vice President Vance has traveled all over the globe—family in tow—to conduct top-level diplomacy for the administration, in addition to taking a number of domestic trips. His international forays have featured a mix of meetings with world leaders, sharply crafted speeches advancing US policy, "soft power" appearances to build goodwill and family time at tourist sites along the way.

Diplomacy before family and cultural sights

Vance's trips have included a five-day trip to Europe in February, a hastily reorganized trek to Greenland in March and a tour of Italy and India in April that was notable for the vice president's brief meeting with Pope Francis the day before the pontiff died.

In his first big moment on the world stage in February, Vance pressed Trump's "America first" message at an artificial intelligence summit in Paris and spoke of maintaining US dominance in the surging industry.

From there, he attended a security conference in Munich, where the vice president left his audience stunned with his lecturing remarks about democracy and scant focus on Russia's war against Ukraine.

In March, Vance delivered pointed remarks while in Greenland, scolding Denmark for not investing more in the security of its territory and demanding a new approach.

Trump has upset many Greenlanders with his aggressive claims that the US needs to take control of the island away from Denmark.

There's been dealmaking, too.

In India last month, Vance announced after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they had agreed on a negotiating framework for a US-India trade deal.

In Italy, he held talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in addition to his separate audiences with the pope and a top Vatican official.