Israel PM Netanyahu vows retaliation against Iran, Yemen's Huthis over airport attack

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed a response to Yemen's Huthis and their Iranian backers after the rebels struck the area of Israel's main airport, wounding six people and prompting several major airlines to suspend flights.

The strike came hours before Israel's army confirmed the call-up of "tens of thousands" of reservists to expand the 19-month war in Gaza against Palestinian militants Hamas.

The military confirmed that the attack, which gouged a large crater in the perimeter of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, was launched from Yemen and had struck despite "several attempts... to intercept the missile".

In a video published on Telegram, Netanyahu said Israel had "acted against" the Iran-backed rebels in the past and "will act in the future".

"It will not happen in one bang, but there will be many bangs," he added, without going into further detail.

Later on X, Netanyahu said Israel would also respond to Iran at "a time and place of our choosing".

A police video showed officers standing on the edge of a deep hole in the ground with the control tower visible behind them. No damage was reported to airport infrastructure.

The police reported a "missile impact" at Israel's main international gateway.

An AFP photographer said the missile hit near the parking lots of Terminal 3, the airport's largest. The crater was just hundreds of metres (yards) from the tarmac.