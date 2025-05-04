Japan, China accuse each other of airspace 'violation' near disputed islands

BEIJING: Tokyo and Beijing exchanged diplomatic protests, each accusing the other of "violating" national airspace, after a Chinese helicopter and coast guard vessels faced off with a Japanese aircraft around disputed islands.

The islands in the East China Sea -- known as the Diaoyu in China and Senkaku in Japan -- are administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing and are a frequent hotspot in bilateral tensions.

China's foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday it had lodged "solemn representations" with the Japanese embassy's chief minister after "a civilian aircraft intruded into the airspace of the Diaoyu Islands", calling it an "illegal infringement activity".

A day earlier, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement that its vice minister lodged "a strong protest" with the Chinese ambassador to Japan "over the intrusion of four China Coast Guard vessels into Japan's territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands".

The vice minister also protested "the violation of Japan's territorial airspace by a helicopter launched from one of the China Coast Guard vessels, strongly urging (China) to ensure that similar acts do not recur".