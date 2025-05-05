Amid India-Pak tensions, China says it would 'always support' Islamabad to 'secure peace and stability in South Asia'

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, China on Monday vowed to support Islamabad "to secure peace and stability in South Asia."

The statement was made by Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, who met President Asif Ali Zardari amid the highly charged atmosphere following the diplomatic showdown between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Jiang called on President Zardari and exchanged views on different issues, including the tensions between Pakistan and India, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, President Zardari expressed concern over the recent measures by India following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, saying that such actions threaten regional peace and stability, it reported.

India last week imposed a ban on the import of goods coming from or transiting through Pakistan and also the entry of Pakistani ships into its ports even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said New Delhi is committed to taking "firm and decisive" action against terrorists and their backers.

The fresh moves came nearly two weeks after India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and the downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.