Indo-Canadians outraged over anti-Hindu parade organised by Khalistani sympathisers

Khalistani sympathisers in Canada took out a parade on Sunday which included a large truck with a replica of a jail that had effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
The anti-Hindu parade was held in Canada's Malton Gurdwara, Toronto. A video of the parade has gone viral on social media. The event comes on the back of incidents of the vandalism of a Sikh gurdwara and a Hindu temple with pro-Khalistan graffiti, according to India Today.
The parade, among other things, demanded the deportation of 8,00,000 Hindus living in Canada to India.
According to the Hindustan Times, Indo-Canadians groups have expressed outrage over a speech made during a Khalsa Day parade in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Sunday calling for the community to be removed from the country.
Condemning the provocative statement, the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce said, “History teaches us that calls for mass expulsion leads to unthinkable acts. This dangerous rhetoric must be denounced by all leaders.”
Community leaders pointed out that while there are approximately 1.8 million Indo-Canadians in the country, of them about 800,000 or eight lakh are Hindus.
The National Alliance of Indo-Canadians called upon Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to “nip this evil in the bud”.