Indo-Canadians outraged over anti-Hindu parade organised by Khalistani sympathisers

Khalistani sympathisers in Canada took out a parade on Sunday which included a large truck with a replica of a jail that had effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The anti-Hindu parade was held in Canada's Malton Gurdwara, Toronto. A video of the parade has gone viral on social media. The event comes on the back of incidents of the vandalism of a Sikh gurdwara and a Hindu temple with pro-Khalistan graffiti, according to India Today.

The parade, among other things, demanded the deportation of 8,00,000 Hindus living in Canada to India.