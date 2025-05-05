'Iran deems ties with India and Pakistan as highly important,' says Foreign Minister Araghchi: Report

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Pakistan on Monday to hold talks with the country's leadership. His visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport on the goals of his official visit to Pakistan, Araghchi, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency, said the relations between the two countries are of great importance, just as Iran's relations with other countries in the region, including India, are also important.

The Foreign Minister said that the situation in the region is very important for Iran, and while Tehran emphasizes reducing tensions, the Islamic Republic calls on all parties to exercise restraint and prevent escalation.

Araghchi will be heading to New Delhi later this week amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan against the backdrop of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Araghchi had condemned the Pahalgam attack "strongly and unequivocally."