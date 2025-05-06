Global carriers avoid Pakistani airspace amid India-Pak tension

The ongoing tension between India and Pakistan has been cited by global carriers for avoiding Pakistani airspace.

The tension between the two neighbouring countries escalated following the terror strike that claimed 26 lives at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

India has accused Pakistan for its hand in the Pahalgam attack and announced a slew of diplomatic decisions including suspending Indus Water Treaty. Pakistan retaliated by, among other things, shutting its airspace for Indian flights.

Against this backdrop, even global carriers including Air France and Germany's Lufthansa were reportedly avoiding Pakistani airspace in view of the prevailing tension between the two neighbouring nations.

Lufthansa Group’s airlines are “avoiding Pakis­tani airspace until further notice”, it said in a statement to Reuters.

The Pakistan Civil Avi­a­tion Authority declined a Reuters request for comment, reported the Dawn.

However, flight tracking data showed some flights of British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Emirates turning north towards Delhi in order to avoid Pakistani airspace, after travelling over the Arabian Sea, the Dawn reported.

“The airline has decided to suspend overflight of Pakistan until further notice,” Air France said in a statement, citing the “recent evolution of tensions” between India and Pakistan.

The carrier said it was altering its flight schedule and flight plans with destinations such as Delhi, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh, entailing longer flight times.