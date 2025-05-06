Judge orders Trump to admit 12,000 refugees into US

WASHINGTON: A judge on Monday ordered President Donald Trump's administration to admit around 12,000 refugees into the United States, a blow to the government's efforts to re-shape America's immigration policy.

The order clarifies the limits imposed by an appeals court ruling which allowed the Trump administration to suspend the refugee admissions system, but said it must admit people already granted refugee status with travel plans to the United States.

The Trump administration argued at a hearing last week that it should only have to admit 160 refugees who were scheduled to travel within two weeks of an executive order in January halting the system.

But US District Judge Jamal Whitehead overruled the claim on Monday, saying "the government's interpretation is, to put it mildly, 'interpretive jiggerypokery' of the highest order.

"It requires not just reading between the lines" of the appeal decision "but hallucinating new text that simply is not there," Whitehead wrote in his order.

Whitehead had originally blocked Trump's executive order halting refugee admissions, ruling in February that it likely violated the 1980 Refugee Act.

But his decision was overruled by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals a month later.