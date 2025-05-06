US President Trump and Canada's Carney set for high-stakes meeting

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets Donald Trump on Tuesday for the first time since he won reelection on a pledge to stand up to the US president's tariffs and threats to annex the United States' northern neighbor.

The 60-year-old Liberal Party leader has said that things cannot be the same with the United States under Trump, and warned not to expect any immediate agreements from the meeting at the White House.

Trump has sparked a major trade war with Canada, which counts the United States as its main ally and trading partner, while repeatedly making extraordinary calls for Canada to become the 51st US state.

Republican Trump called Carney a "very nice gentleman" after they spoke last week but said on Monday that he was "not sure" what Carney wanted to talk about.

"He's coming to see me. I'm not sure what he wants to see me about, but I guess he wants to make a deal. Everybody does," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump is set to welcome Carney at 11:30 am (1530 GMT), followed by lunch and then a meeting in the Oval Office.

Trump slapped general tariffs of 25 percent on Canada and Mexico and sector-specific levies on autos, some of which have been suspended pending negotiations. He has also imposed similar duties on steel and aluminum.

Carney has vowed to remake Canada's ties with the United States in perhaps its biggest political and economic shift since World War II.

"Our old relationship based on steadily increasing integration is over. The questions now are how our nations will cooperate in the future," Carney said on Friday.

The Canadian leader said he would also "fight to get the best deal" on the tariffs.