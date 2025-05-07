A Russian missile-and-drones attack kills two people in Ukraine's capital

KYIV: Russia launched a missile and a barrage of drones targeting the Ukrainian capital before dawn on Wednesday, leaving at least two people dead, Ukrainian officials said.

Eight people were also wounded in the attack, including four children, the Kyiv City Military Administration said in a post on Telegram.

The attack came ahead of a planned unilateral 72-hour ceasefire in the more than three-year war announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to coincide with celebrations in Moscow marking Victory Day in World War II. Ukraine has unsuccessfully sought a longer and immediate truce.

The Kremlin said the truce, ordered on "humanitarian grounds," would start on Thursday and last through Saturday to mark Moscow's defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

At least one ballistic missile and 28 Russian drones were recorded in the airspace of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the administration said. Air Defense forces shot down the missile and 11 drones.

A five-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was hit by drone debris, sparking a fire in several apartments where the victims were found, he said. Four people, including three children, were hospitalized, while others received treatment on site.