Conclave voters urged to elect a pope who seeks unity, avoids personal interest

Standing before Michelangelo's vision of heaven and hell in "The Last Judgment," each cardinal places his hand on the Gospel and swears to carry out that duty "so help me God and these Holy Gospels, which I touch with my hand."

The awesomeness of the chapel's frescoes, and Michelangelo's in particular, is meant to remind the cardinals of the weighty responsibility they bear. In his regulations for the conclave, St. John Paul II wrote that in the Sistine Chapel, "everything is conducive to an awareness of the presence of God, in whose sight each person will one day be judged."

After the cardinals take their oaths, a senior cardinal delivers a meditation. The master of papal liturgical ceremonies, Archbishop Diego Ravelli, calls out "Extra omnes," Latin for "all out." Anyone not eligible to vote then leaves and the chapel doors close, allowing the work to begin.

The cardinals don't have to take a first vote on Wednesday, but they usually do. Assuming no winner is found, the Vatican said black smoke could be expected out of the Sistine Chapel chimney at around 7 p.m.

The cardinals retire for the night and return Thursday morning. They can hold up to two ballots in the morning and two in the afternoon until a winner is found.

While cardinals this week said they expected a short conclave, it will likely take at least a few rounds of voting. For the past century, it has taken between three and eight ballots to find a pope. John Paul I — the pope who reigned for 33 days in 1978 — was elected on the third ballot. His successor, John Paul II, needed eight. Francis was elected on the fifth in 2013.