Blasts heard in Pakistan's Lahore day after Operation Sindoor: Report

A series of loud explosions were heard in Pakistan's Lahore on Thursday, a day after India struck terror targets in Pakistan in an operation code named Sindoor.

The blasts were heard in the Gopal Nagar and Naseerabad areas of Lahore near Walton Airport, reports quoting the local media and the Reuters said.

Police sources said the explosion might have been caused by a drone, measuring 5-6 feet. The drone was reportedly shot down by jamming the system.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure have been reported so far.

In the aftermath of the Indian strikes, flight operations at airports in Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot were temporarily suspended. According to Reuters, the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan announced that services would remain unavailable at Lahore and Sialkot airports until 12 noon local time (07:00 GMT). No additional details were provided about Karachi airport or the reasons behind the suspension.

The Indian military launched a coordinated attack on Wednesday, targeting terrorist training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These strikes were part of what the Indian government described as a strategy of "precision, precaution and compassion," aimed at avoiding civilian casualties while destroying terror infrastructure.

The Indian action was in response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which at least 26 people—most of them tourists—were killed and several others injured. It was the deadliest such incident since the Pulwama attack in 2019.

Following the Indian strikes, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responded strongly, saying, “we will avenge the blood of our innocent martyrs,” after at least 31 people were reported killed and dozens wounded in India’s attack on Pakistan’s Punjab province and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.