'No food to cook': World Central Kitchen shuts down kitchens in Gaza amid Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid

DEIR AL-BALAH: Israel's ongoing blockade of humanitarian assistance for Gaza forced a leading aid group on Thursday to shut its community soup kitchens, faced empty warehouses and no replenishment of supplies in the genocidal war-battered enclave.

World Central Kitchen was serving 133,000 meals per day and baking 80,000 loaves of bread over the past weeks, but said it was forced to suspend operations since there is almost no food left in Gaza for the organization to cook.

Isarel's continuous blockade of humanitarian aid, slammed international organisations as the "weaponisation" of starvation has put the Palestinians in a famine like situation. In April, the World Food Program said its food stocks in Gaza have run out under Israel's blockade, ending a main source of sustenance for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the territory.

Malnutrition and hunger are becoming increasingly prevalent in the Gaza Strip as Israel's total blockade enters its third month. Aid agencies say a shortage of food and supplies has driven the territory toward starvation and supplies to treat and prevent malnutrition are depleted and quickly running out.