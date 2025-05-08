UK Parliament debates India-Pakistan conflict, appeals for de-escalation

LONDON: The rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Op Sindoor targeting terror camps in PoK was debated at length in the British Parliament, with members across parties appealing for UK efforts to aid de-escalation in the region.

India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday, hitting nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

UK Foreign Office Minister Hamish Falconer opened the debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday with a statement reiterating Prime Minister Keir Starmer's earlier remarks over the importance of diplomacy and dialogue.

He also expressed concerns related to the very personal aspect of the conflict for a large number of British Indians and British Pakistanis in the country.

Our consistent message to both India and Pakistan has been to show restraint.