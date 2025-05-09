Pakistan ministry’s X account seeks ‘loans’ amid India retaliation, govt now claims it’s hacked

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday said that the X account of its ministry of economic affairs was hacked after a post appeared seeking more international loans to meet the heavy losses" in light of the escalating tensions with India.

An official also confirmed that the X account has been hacked, and work was going to switch off the account.

The message from the handle had read, “Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast."

However, it is clear that Pakistan's economy is in the doldrums. The tensions caused the stock market in Pakistan to tumble.

The post came after the Pakistan Stock Exchange fell by more than 6,000 points on Thursday. However, the market recovered on Friday and gained more than 1,000 points in the morning trading session.

The timing of the post was also intriguing as it coincided with a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board to decide on the next installment of a USD 7 billion loan agreed last year.

Pakistan is expected to get more than USD 2 billion as part of the second tranche of the loans and a new loan which the fund approved to combat the impact of environmental changes.