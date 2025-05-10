European leaders arrive in Kyiv in show of solidarity against Russia

KYIV: The leaders of France, Britain and Germany arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, vowing to ratchet up pressure on Russia until it agrees a ceasefire the day after a lavish military parade in Moscow.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived together by train from neighbouring Poland. Later, they were to be joined by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

It is the first time the leaders of the four European nations have made a joint visit to Ukraine.

More than three years into Russia's invasion, the hugely symbolic show of European unity comes a day after President Vladimir Putin struck a defiant tone at a Moscow parade marking 80 years since victory in World War II.

US President Donald Trump has proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire as a step to end the conflict. But Putin has resisted so far.