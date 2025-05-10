Pakistan Economic Affairs ministry’s a/c deactivated after trolling

NEW DELHI: The official X account of Pakistan Ministry of Economic Affairs was deactivated on Friday following a massive backlash over its post requesting “more loans” from the international community, given the ongoing conflict with India following Operation Sindoor.
Embarrassed by the development, Pakistan claimed the account had been hacked and described the post as “fake news”.
The post on the official X handle of the Pakistan ministry also tagged the World Bank social media account. “Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast...” read the post, which was removed subsequently, and the account was deleted.
As the post became viral and drew hilarious responses online, India’s Press Information Bureau of India (PIB) took a dig at the authorities in the neighbouring country. It responded with a Bollywood meme comprising a still from a comedy movie, Golmaal, and a popular dialogue – “Ye Koi Tareeka Hai Bheek Mangneka?” (Is this a way to beg?)
Meanwhile, the PIB’s Fact Check Unit continued flagging fake news and manufactured stories on social media. The unit debunked a news report by China’s English newspaper, China Daily, which claimed that at least three Indian jets had crashed in Kashmir. The Unit clarified that it used an old image from 2019.