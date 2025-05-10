Pakistan Economic Affairs ministry’s a/c deactivated after trolling

NEW DELHI: The official X account of Pakistan Ministry of Economic Affairs was deactivated on Friday following a massive backlash over its post requesting “more loans” from the international community, given the ongoing conflict with India following Operation Sindoor.

Embarrassed by the development, Pakistan claimed the account had been hacked and described the post as “fake news”.

The post on the official X handle of the Pakistan ministry also tagged the World Bank social media account. “Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast...” read the post, which was removed subsequently, and the account was deleted.