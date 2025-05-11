Things to know about the trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

NEW YORK: The sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, one of the biggest music moguls and cultural figures of the past four decades, began Monday in New York with jury selection. Twelve jurors along with six alternates will be chosen, with opening statements expected to begin May 12. The trial is expected to last at least eight weeks. Here's a look at some of the details.

The charges against Diddy

Combs is charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

The alleged offences span from about 2004 until about 2024. Two of the counts were added a month before the trial.

The indictment against him says he coerced and abused women for years with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

Prosecutors allege he used his "power and prestige" as a music star to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed "freak offs."

Prosecutors revealed shortly before trial that Combs rejected a plea agreement that might have meant a lighter sentence than a conviction could. They did not disclose the terms of the proposed deal.