Ukraine says Russia fired 108 drones overnight despite ceasefire deadline

KYIV: Ukraine said Russia had fired over a hundred drones overnight despite attempts from Kyiv's allies to get Moscow to begin a 30-day ceasefire on Monday.

Russia's leader Vladimir Putin answered to the ceasefire proposal by suggesting to first hold direct talks, in a bid to appease US President Donald Trump, who has been pushing for a quick peace.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said he would be willing to meet Putin on Thursday in Turkey but insisted that Russia agree to the 30-day ceasefire, which allies hoped would start Monday.

"From 11:00 pm on May 11, the enemy attacked with 108 Shaheds and other types of drones," the Ukraine air force said, adding that "as of 08:30 am, 55 drones were confirmed downed."

The overnight attacks wounded one person and damaged residential buildings in the southern Odesa region, the military administration said.

They also damaged railway infrastructure and wounded a train driver in the eastern Donetsk region.

"Ceasefire proposals are being ignored, and the enemy continues attacks on railway infrastructure," Ukrainian national railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia said.