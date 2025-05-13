China's Xi slams US 'bullying' as Beijing hosts Latin American leaders

BEIJINGChinese President Xi Jinping vowed Tuesday to deepen ties with Latin America and condemned "bullying" in a thinly veiled swipe at the United States, as he addressed regional leaders in Beijing.

Leaders and officials from Latin America and the Caribbean have descended on the Chinese capital for the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum.

Beijing has stepped up economic and political cooperation with Latin American nations in recent years and has urged a united front against US President Donald Trump's recent maelstrom of tariffs.

Latin America has emerged as a key battleground in Trump's confrontation with China, and the region is coming under pressure from Washington to choose a side.

Addressing leaders on Tuesday, Xi hailed China's burgeoning ties with the region."Although China lies far from the Latin American and Caribbean region, the two sides have a time-honoured history of friendly exchanges," Xi told the opening ceremony, likening the summit to a "great, sturdy tree."

"Only through unity and cooperation can countries safeguard global peace and stability and promote worldwide development and prosperity," Xi said.

The Chinese leader also pledged $9.2 billion in credit towards "development" for the region -- part of a broad set of initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation, including on infrastructure and clean energy.