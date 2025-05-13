'Obligation to prevent genocide': Rights groups sue UK government over Israel arms sales

LONDON: Rights groups and NGOs are dragging the UK government to court on Tuesday accusing it of breaching international law by supplying fighter jet parts to Israel amid the war in Gaza.

Supported by Amnesty, Human Rights Watch, Oxfam and others, the Palestinian rights association Al-Haq is seeking to stop the government's export of UK-made components for Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets.

Israel has used the American warplanes to devastating effect in Gaza and the West Bank, and the head of Amnesty UK said Britain had failed to uphold its "legal obligation to prevent genocide" by allowing the export of key parts to Israel.

The plane's refuelling probe, laser targeting system, tyres, rear fuselage, fan propulsion system and ejector seat are all made in Britain, according to Oxfam, and lawyers supporting Al-Haq's case said the aircraft "could not keep flying without continuous supply of UK-made components."

It is not clear when a decision could be made following the four-day hearing at London's High Court, the latest stage in a long-running legal battle.

Lawyers for the Global Action Legal Network (GLAN) have said they launched the case soon after Israel's assault on Gaza was triggered by the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attacks.

Israel has repeatedly denied accusations of genocide.