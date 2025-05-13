Saudi crown prince welcomes Trump to kingdom as US leader begins four-day Middle East tour

RIYADH: US President Donald Trump opened his four-day Middle East trip on Tuesday by paying a visit to Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for talks on US efforts to dismantle Iran's nuclear program, end the war in Gaza, hold down oil prices and more.

Prince Mohammed warmly greeted Trump as he stepped off Air Force One at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital and kicked off his Middle East tour.

The two leaders then retreated to a grand hall at the Riyadh airport, where Trump and his aides were served traditional Arabic coffee by waiting attendants wearing ceremonial gun-belts.

Fighter jet escort

The pomp began before Trump even landed. Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s provided an honorary escort for Air Force One as it approached the kingdom's capital.

Trump and Prince Mohammed also were taking part in a lunch at the Royal Court, gathering with guests and aides in an ornate room with blue accents and massive crystal chandeliers.

Several major business executives were invited to the event, including Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Musk is also leading the Department of Government Efficiency, a controversial second term effort tasked with slashing waste, fraud and abuse in the US government.

Later, the crown prince will fete Trump with a formal dinner. Trump is also slated to take part Tuesday in a US-Saudi investment conference.

"When Saudis and Americans join forces, very good things happen — more often than not, great things happen," Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said.