Two Indian students killed in car accident in Pennsylvania

NEW YORK: Two Indian students from Cleveland State University were killed in a road accident in Pennsylvania after their car crashed into a tree and struck a bridge on last Saturday, officials said.

The deceased students were identified as Manav Patel (20) and Saurav Prabhakar (23).

Another passenger in the front seat of the vehicle was injured in the accident and rushed to a local hospital, they said.

The Consulate General of India in New York in a post on X Monday stated that they are in touch with the families and has assured them of all possible assistance. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time," the consulate added.