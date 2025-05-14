UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar may get Rs 14 crore compensation from Pakistan govt post Operation Sindoor

UN-designated terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar may get a compensation of Rs 14 crore from the Pakistan government following Operation Sindoor.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has announced compensation of Rs 1 crore for each of the deceased in India's air strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. The Indian Army said over 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes.
One of the targets in Operation Sindoor was the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur. Fourteen of Azhar's family members were reportedly killed in the strike.
The Jaish-e-Mohammed was allegedly created by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in 2000.
It has been responsible for several deadly terrorist attacks in India including the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, 2016 Uri attack and 2019 Pulwama attack.
Azhar was listed as an international terrorist by the United Nations Security Council on May 1, 2019.
He was among the three terrorists released by India in 1999 in exchange for the passengers of an Indian Airlines flight that was hijacked to Kandahar.