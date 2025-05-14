UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar may get Rs 14 crore compensation from Pakistan govt post Operation Sindoor

UN-designated terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar may get a compensation of Rs 14 crore from the Pakistan government following Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has announced compensation of Rs 1 crore for each of the deceased in India's air strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. The Indian Army said over 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes.

One of the targets in Operation Sindoor was the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur. Fourteen of Azhar's family members were reportedly killed in the strike.