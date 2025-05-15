Harvey Weinstein retrial: 'You should be ashamed of yourself', accuser rips into defense lawyer

NEW YORK: A former model reproached one of Harvey Weinstein 's lawyers for suggesting that her sexual abuse allegations against the ex-studio boss are lies. "You should be ashamed of yourself," Kaja Sokola retorted.

In her fifth and final day of testimony at Weinstein's sex crimes retrial, she maintained that she was telling the truth and that Weinstein's alleged conduct in her teens had changed the course of her life.

"It changed the course of your life in that you got $3.5 million from false accusations?" defense lawyer Mike Cibella pressed, referring to compensation she was awarded through civil proceedings in recent years.

"No. That's very unfair," Sokola said softly. "That's not true."

During her days on the witness stand, she said Weinstein repeatedly offered to foster her acting ambitions but then made unwanted physical advances, beginning when she was 16 in 2002.

Weinstein, 73, faces a sexual assault charge related solely to her allegation that he forced oral sex on her when she was 19. He also faces charges based on two other women's claims.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and his attorneys assert that his accusers had consensual sexual encounters with the Oscar-winning producer because they wanted movie and TV work.

Weinstein's lawyers grilled Sokola about her requests for career help from him after the alleged assault, her motives for her civil lawsuits and criminal trial testimony, as well as her personal struggles, and even a private journal she kept for an alcohol-abuse program in her native Poland.