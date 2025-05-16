As Trump targets DEI, Republican-led states intensify efforts to stamp it out

JEFFERSON CITY: Republican-led states are accelerating efforts to stamp out diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, expanding from higher education to other government functions since President Donald Trump fully embraced the movement.

Governors and lawmakers this year have about doubled last year's actions targeting DEI initiatives, which had roughly doubled those of 2023, according to an Associated Press analysis aided by the bill-tracking software Plural.

The surge comes as Trump's executive orders seeking to halt DEI initiatives ripple through the federal government, universities and schools, despite legal challenges.

"The federal attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion from the Trump administration have further cleared the path for conservative state legislators,” said Shaun Harper, a professor of education, business and public policy at the University of Southern California who founded the National DEI Defense Coalition.

“We are seeing the multiplication of the anti-DEI effort literally everywhere,” Harper added.

Details vary by state, but many efforts contain at least some aspects of a four-pronged plan outlined two years ago by a pair of conservative think tanks.

The legislative model promoted by the Manhattan Institute and the Goldwater Institute focused on higher education, seeking to abolish DEI offices and staff, end mandatory diversity training, ban compulsory diversity statements and outlaw racial or sexual preferences in hiring and admissions.

Now Republican-led states are using the same model to prohibit DEI initiatives in state and local governments.

“Despite the Trump administration taking action, the states cannot rely on the federal government to root out DEI for them,” said Timothy Minella, senior fellow at the Goldwater Institute.